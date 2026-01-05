January 5 marks generations of struggle: Kashmiris reclaim their right to self-determination

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 05 (APP):To mark Kashmiris’ right of self-determination day on January 5, a seminar was organized by Friends of Kashmir in collaboration with the Parliamentary Kashmir Committee at the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services.

The event brought together political leaders, diplomats, civil society members, and Hurriyat representatives.

The seminar highlighted the unresolved Kashmir dispute and called for its resolution according to United Nations resolutions of January 5, 1949, which guarantee Kashmiris the right to determine their own future through a free and impartial plebiscite.

The ceremony was hosted by Abdul Hameed Lone, who welcomed the guests and formally opened the proceedings. He said the day is a reminder of the continued struggle of Kashmiris for justice. He added that Pakistan will always stand with the people of Kashmir and urged the international community to implement the UN resolutions.

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore said January 5 reminds the world of the UN’s promises to Kashmiris.

He said Indian forces are committing serious human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

PM Rather added that the struggle of Kashmiris has continued for generations and that freedom will ultimately prevail.

Raja Faisal said Pakistan has consistently supported Kashmiris politically, diplomatically, and morally.

PM AJK praised Pakistan’s armed forces for responding strongly to Indian aggression and said women and children in occupied Kashmir remain at risk.

Chairman Kashmir Committee, Rana Qasim Noon, described Kashmir as the lifeline of Pakistan. He said self-determination is the fundamental right of Kashmiris.

He added that India has failed to suppress the freedom movement despite decades of oppression.

Mr Noon urged the international community to stop ignoring the plight of Kashmiris. He said lasting peace in the region is impossible without resolving the Kashmir dispute.

Other key speakers addressed the seminar. Former Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said seven decades have passed, yet Kashmiris continue to face oppression. He stressed that Pakistan must take an active role in raising the issue globally and recommended awareness campaigns and education on Kashmir.

Tahir Andrabi, current Foreign Office spokesperson, highlighted Kashmir’s international legal position. He said enforcement of the right to self-determination is necessary because India continues to commit human rights violations.

Chairman Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Sardar Tahir, Speaker AJK Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, and Hurriyat leader Altaf Hussain Wani also addressed the seminar. They said the day serves as a reminder for the world to uphold Kashmiris’ rights.

Dr Sawera Parkash, a social activist from the Hindu minority in Buner, said the letter P represents both Pakistan and Palestine, while the letter I stands for both India and Israel. She added that Kashmiris’ struggle is part of a broader, universal fight for justice, peace, and human dignity.

Brigadier (R) Dr Muhammad Khan, leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) in Azad Kashmir, said Kashmir remains a complex issue that needs resolution. He praised Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people.

Dr Khan said Kashmiris proudly say, “We are Pakistanis, Pakistan is ours.” He added that only Kashmiris have the right to decide Kashmir’s status and must be granted their right to self-determination.

The seminar concluded with all speakers emphasizing Pakistan’s consistent support for Kashmir. They urged the international community to move beyond statements and take concrete action.

Speakers said lasting peace in the region is impossible until Kashmiris are allowed to determine their own future.