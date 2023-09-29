Balochistan Information Minister announces three days mourning in province

QUETTA, Sep 29 (APP): The Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Friday announced three days of mourning throughout the province over the tragic blast incident Mastung.

The purpose of mourning was to express solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

“National flags will remain at half-mast on government buildings during the three days of mourning, he said.

Minister Jan Achakzai said rescue teams have been dispatched to Mastung.

He added the critically injured persons are being transferred to Quetta and that an emergency has been imposed in all the hospitals.

He said that the enemy wants to destroy religious tolerance and peace in Balochistan with foreign blessings.

He said the chief minister has ordered the law enforcement agencies to take full action against the elements involved in the blast and those who facilitated them.

He said details of casualties from the explosion will be released soon as they have been shifted to hospitals.

The provincial government will provide the best treatment facilities to the injured, he added.

The teams of police, PDMA, health department, and other organizations were present at the place of the explosion.