Jamshed Cheema, his wife expresses regret over May 9 incidents, quits politics, PTI

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leaders Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarrat Jamshed Cheema while expressing regret over the riots on May 9 on Thursday tendered their resignations from PTI besides announcing to stay away from active politics.

Addressing a press conference here, they announced that they could not continue politics anymore, adding that there was a need for responsible politics, democracy and leadership.

Condemning the May 9 incidents, the couple admitted that their mistake was not controlling the narrative adopted by Imran Khan after his ouster from the government.

Jamshed Cheema said that mob mentality was not accounted for during the May 9 protest. “I am saying again … the training of a political worker should be such that they play the role of a responsible citizen,” he said.

He said the events caused embarrassment for Pakistan, damaged democracy and the party’s democratic credentials, as well as the name of protest.

They said they could not continue politics and the affiliation with the PTI.