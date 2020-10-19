Jammu Muslims stand for restoration of Article 370

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP): The representative body of Jammu based Muslims, the Jammu Muslim Front (JMF) has welcomed the decision of local political parties to fight united for the restoration of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) special status under Article 370 and Article 35A.

The JMF said the front stood for the reinstatement of the rights of all residents of Kashmiri people irrespective of any discrimination, Kashmir Media Service reported.

“The coming together of J&K parties to fight a constitutional battle to restore the rights of the people including Ladakh is a welcome step,” the statement said.

The JMF appealed the newly formed alliance to increase its ambit and take every section of society in confidence so that in real sense it should represent people’s movement.