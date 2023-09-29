Jamal Shah strongly condemns bomb blasts in Mastung, Hangu

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Jamal Shah, the Interim Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, on Friday vehemently denounced the bomb explosions that occurred in Mastung and Hangu.

The minister expressed sorrow for the loss of valuable lives, extended his sympathy to the families of the victims, and offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.

Jamal Shah affirmed that the entire nation, in these challenging times, stands in solidarity with the grieving families. He went on to state that the terrorists will not achieve their malevolent goals, as the entire nation is resolutely united against terrorism.

He questioned, “How could a Muslim commit such a dreadful act on the sacred day of Eid Milad Un Nabi (PBUH)?” He emphasized that these individuals are not just adversaries of Pakistan but also pose a threat to the entire Muslim world and its faith. He urged the entire nation to come together in unity to confront these adversaries of both the homeland and humanity.