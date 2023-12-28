Jamal Shah stresses for revival of ‘Cinema industry’ with affordable tickets

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):Federal Caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah Thursday stressed the need for revival of ‘Cinema industry’ with affordable tickets and said that it was high time to invest in Pakistan’s entertainment industry to implement a methodology in producing quality films.

Talking to a Private news channel, on the eve of World Cinema Day, minister said that almost 4000 new cinemas are required to revive this industry, adding, Cinema and film making in Pakistan can comeback if it revive the industry with multi task films of all countries.

The Minister suggested to import Indian and Turkey content in a manner that the local film industry is not affected. He also recalled a time when Pakistani dramas and films enjoyed popularity in neighboring countries. He expressed his desire for providing the masses with quality and affordable entertainment.

Minister highlighted the day that Cinema Day is a reminder of the power of cinema to bring people together and to transport us to different worlds, adding, it is a day to celebrate our love of film and to appreciate all the hard work that goes into making movies.

He said that Pakistan was highly rich and diverse and we wish to encourage our artists to showcase their talent and promote the diversity in the cultural landscape of the country through the art of music, adding, investors should also be encouraged to invest in Cinema industry for the revival of film industry.

He also invited neighbor film-makers to come to Pakistan and shoot the scenic beauty of its northern areas. Jamal Shah said the caretaker government had introduced a new revolutionary regime to encourage tourism, sports and investment in the country.