Jamal Shah participates in 12th Conference of Culture Ministers OIC

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah on Monday participated in the 12th Conference of the Culture Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Doha Qatar.

On the occasion, Jamal Shah met the Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Dr Salim M Al-Malik.

Jamal Shah thanked the Minister of Culture of State of Qatar and the Director General of ICESCO of OIC for organizing the conference, said a news release received here.

Earlier, Jamal Shah also met Iranian Minister for Culture and during the meeting, both ministers expressed the resolve to enhance cooperation in the areas of art, culture and film. They vowed to further promote bilateral ties and cultural exchanges.

Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah also met his Somalian counterpart Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir, Minister for Culture and Education and during the meeting, they discussed mutual interest issues particularly cultural ties between Pakistan and Somalia.

Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah Jamal Shah also visited the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha Qatar and also wrote his message in the guest book at the Museum.