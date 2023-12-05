Jamal Shah grieved over demise of Hussain Bukhsh Gulu

Jamal Shah grieved over demise of Hussain Bukhsh Gulu

ISLAMABAD, Dec 05 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran artist Hussain Bukhsh Gulu.

In a condolence message, he said Hussain Bukhsh Gulu was an icon and a great asset of the country, adding that he was an extraordinary composer.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family and his fans to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Hussain Bukhsh Gulu belonged to popular Patiala and Sham Chaurasi Gharana of classical music great Mastreos Ustad Salamat Ali Khan, Ustad Nazakat Ali khan.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services