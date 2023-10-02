Jamal Shah deposits valuable gift in Toshakhana

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah has deposited a valuable gift in Toshakhana which was received by him during his recent visit to Qatar.

The gift was a valuable bronzes sculpture of falcon, said a press release here on Monday.

The gift was given by the Minister of Culture State of Qatar Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani as a gesture of goodwill.

Jamal Shah emphasized that this gift rightfully belongs to the nation, which is why he chose to place it in Toshakhana.

He clarified that he has no intention of keeping any gift items presented to him during meetings with diplomats or on future foreign visits.