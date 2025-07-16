Jahan Ara Wattoo lauded for representing Pakistan at global social protection forum

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 16 (APP):Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) Vice Chairperson Jahan Ara Manzoor Wattoo received high praise from board members and provincial legislators for her successful participation in the international workshop “Lead the Change for Social Protection” held recently in Germany.

Punjab Assembly Members Syeda Salma Saeed Hashmi also the Convener of the Parliamentary Caucus on Special Children and Sardar Mohammad Ahmed Khan Leghari visited the PSPA office to extend their heartfelt congratulations. They lauded Jahan Ara representation of Pakistan on an international platform, calling it “a proud achievement for the country.”

The board members emphasised that Jahan Ara Wattoo’s leadership and vision not only elevated PSPA’s profile globally but also projected Pakistan’s social welfare philosophy effectively at international forums.

The workshop brought together experts, policymakers and institutional representatives from across the world. During her presentation, Wattoo highlighted the successes of PSPA and the government of Punjab’s flagship welfare programmes, a contribution that was met with appreciation by global stakeholders.

Speaking during the meeting, PSPA Vice Chairperson Jahan Ara stressed the importance of inter-provincial collaboration and knowledge exchange to strengthen Pakistan’s social protection sector. She announced the establishment of an Inter-provincial Social Protection Forum, launched in February 2025, aimed at creating a unified platform for collaborative policy-making and implementation across provinces.

Additionally, chairperson briefed the board members on the formation of the Women Leaders for Social Protection Network, a new initiative to empower women in social protection leadership roles and support their professional development. She proposed a rotational and participatory leadership model for the network among member countries, a suggestion that received endorsement from delegates including those from Tanzania and Cambodia. As a result, Pakistan was selected to take on the inaugural leadership of the network.

The board members hailed the achievement as a landmark moment for both PSPA and the government of Punjab. They affirmed that under Jahan Ara’s dynamic leadership, PSPA is not only making significant strides in delivering social protection at the grassroots level but is also emerging as a strong voice for Pakistan’s welfare initiatives on the world stage.