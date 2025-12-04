Jaggery-coated corns remain seasonal favorite in federal capital

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP):As Islamabad’s street food culture continues to evolve, jaggery-coated corns remain a humble yet enduring symbol of the city’s culinary tradition. Loved across seasons, they continue to hold their place as one of the capital’s most cherished snacks — a timeless reminder of its rich street-food heritage.

One street-side snack that continues to grip the taste buds of residents is the jaggery-coated corn. The crackling sound of boiling pots and the sweet scent of jaggery drifting through markets ensure that this simple delight stays firmly in the hearts — and hands — of people across the city.

Sold from wooden carts in markets, roadside stalls, and residential neighborhoods, the traditional treat remains a year-round favorite, drawing queues of customers of all ages. Despite rising prices of corn and jaggery, vendors report strong sales throughout winter and summer in the federal capital, similar to other cities in Pakistan.

Vendors say the snack’s enduring popularity stems from its unique combination of sweetness, warmth, and nostalgia. Freshly boiled corn cobs are generously brushed with molten jaggery, giving them a glossy caramel-like coating and a rich, earthy aroma. The result is a wholesome flavor that keeps customers returning — even during peak summer temperatures.

Muhammad Atif, a street vendor who has been selling jaggery-coated corns in Sector F-6 for nearly a decade, told APP that the snack attracts customers year-round.

“In winter, people like it because it warms them up. In summer, they enjoy the natural sweetness instead of heavy desserts,” he said.

He added that children are especially fond of the treat: “They wait for the jaggery to get a little sticky before taking the first bite.”

Another seller, Abdul Hameed, who runs a stall offering various types of corns and peanuts in G-10 Markaz, said, “Even on slow days, jaggery corn sells well. People trust it because it’s fresh, simple, and prepared right in front of them.”

Health-conscious buyers also gravitate toward the snack. Jaggery—often considered a healthier alternative to refined sugar—is believed to aid digestion and provide essential minerals, making it both comforting and guilt-free.

Talking to APP, Farah, a graduate student at Bahria University Islamabad, said jaggery-coated corns are not just a snack but a cherished memory.

“My family used to get these every winter evening. Now I buy them all year round,” she shared, noting that jaggery-coated corn has become an essential part of Islamabad’s seasonal charm.

Other customers also expressed their fondness for the traditional treat. Saad, an office worker in Blue Area, told APP that he enjoys buying corn during his breaks.

“It’s affordable, filling, and naturally sweet. It reminds me of my childhood visits to hill stations,” he said.

Naila Bibi, a housewife and resident of Sector G-7, described jaggery-coated corn as a clean and wholesome street food option.

“I prefer giving this to my children instead of packaged sweets,” she added.