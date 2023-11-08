IWMI, USAID focused on converting “Hill Torrent Risks into Opportunities”

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (APP): The International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Pakistan, supported by USAID funding, organized a significant consultation workshop centered on the critical theme of “Hill Torrents: Turning Risk into Opportunities.”

The workshop underscored the pivotal role of community engagement, cross-sector collaboration, and expert guidance in harnessing the potential for transformative change in these challenging environments.

The event reaffirmed IWMI Pakistan’s commitment to sustainable water management practices that empower communities and enhance productivity in hill torrent-affected areas.

“This workshop was marked by engaging discussions, collaborative presentations, and expert insights, as community members and stakeholders gathered to address water-related issues and explore solutions in the challenging context of hill torrents,” said Dr. Sarfraz Munir, Researcher, IWMI Pakistan.

“Through this consultation, our aim is to foster collaboration and engagement with relevant government departments, policymakers, the private sector, academia, and most importantly the local communities.

We are committed to listening to and learning from your firsthand experiences, as we collectively work towards addressing and mitigating the challenges posed by changing rainfall patterns and the increasing threat of floods” said Muhammad Nawaz, Development Specialist, USAID/Pakistan.

The Community Listening Session served as a platform where community members were convened to engage in a meaningful dialogue regarding their experiences and challenges while confronting the heavy rainwater originating from the hills in the form of hill torrents.

This interactive gathering provided an invaluable opportunity for community elders to share their perspectives and insights.

This collaborative discourse facilitated the exploration of potential solutions and strategies to transform the inherent risks associated with hill torrents into constructive opportunities for the benefit of the community at large.

The communities who participated in the discussion were from the Daraban Zam, Tank Zam and Gomal Zam areas of District Tank and Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This constructive exchange was enriched by informative presentations delivered by representatives from non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the private sector, and the public sector.

Distinguished speakers included Engr. Tariq Ali from the Irrigation Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Munawar Khatak of HELVETAS Pakistan, and Engr. Zahoor Ahmad from Ages Consultants, Peshawar.

The event featured an enlightening panel discussion chaired by Mr. Nazim Ali, a USAID representative, focusing on the priorities of public and non-governmental sectors.

This panel brought together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors, along with representatives from NGOs, to exchange views and highlight collective priorities.

In the end, Muhammad Nawaz, Development Specialist, USAID Pakistan, facilitated a forward-looking session, emphasizing the need to prioritize interventions as part of a comprehensive strategy to address hill torrents challenges effectively.