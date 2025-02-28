IVY College of Management Sciences delegation visits Parliament House

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):A 70-member delegation from IVY College of Management Sciences, Rawalpindi Campus, comprising students and faculty members, visited Parliament House on Friday.

Senior Senate officials welcomed the delegation and provided a comprehensive briefing on various parliamentary affairs.

The delegation toured the Senate Museum, where they were given an in-depth overview of Pakistan’s parliamentary history and evolution.

They also watched a documentary highlighting the establishment of the Senate, its historic decisions, and parliamentary traditions.

Later, the delegation visited the Senate Hall, where they received detailed insights into Pakistan’s legislative process and the Senate’s role in governance. During the session, students asked various questions regarding parliamentary proceedings, which were addressed in detail.

Expressing their gratitude to the Senate officials for their warm reception and informative briefing, the delegation described the visit as a memorable and enriching experience.