ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Ivory Coast’s National Assembly President Adama Bictogo, the head of visiting parliamentary delegation on Tuesday planted a sapling of grandiflora in the lawn of the Parliament House.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, members of visiting delegation, top officials of National Assembly Secretariat welcomed the delegation on arrival at Parliament House.

Special prayers were held for the progress and prosperity of both the countries.