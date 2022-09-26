ITU conference begins in Romania, IT Minister represents Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference (PP 22) titled ‘Building a Better Digital Future for All” was started in Bucharest, Romania wherein Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque is leading the Pakistani delegation comprising Khalid Hashmi, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to UN, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Romania Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Member International Coordination, MOITT, Ajmal Anwar Awan, and CEO Universal Service Fund (USF) Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary is participating in the Conference said a news release received here on Monday.

Ministers and heads of missions of 186 member countries are attending the Conference.

On the sideline of the Conference, the federal minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque also held separate informal meetings with the ministers of 17 countries and discussed bilateral issues. He apprised them about the large scale flood devastation in Pakistan. He also held detailed discussion on the digital future in Pakistan during the meeting of the heads of missions.

In this regard, Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque said that Pakistan’s Smart Phone for All Policy got great applause in the ITU conference.

The Plenipotentiary Conference (PP), ITU’s highest policy-making body, meets once every four years to set the Union’s general policies, adopt the four-year strategic and financial plans, and elect the senior management team of the organization, the Member States of the Council and the members of the Radio Regulations Board.