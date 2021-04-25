It's time for curbing corona, not for political point scoring: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT, April 25 (APP):-:Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that it is not time for political point scoring but to save the country and the nation from the corona.

All politicians including Bilawal Bhutto should put politics aside for some time and play their role to combat corona, so that human lives could be saved.

She said this while talking to the media at a corona vaccination centre, here on Sunday.

The SACM said that the government had decided to close those districts which had above 5% corona positivity rate. She said that at present hospitals in Punjab were being provided with oxygen and ventilator.

She said that we have to take all possible precautions to avoid corona as its spread had wreaked havoc on India.

She said that the cooperation of people was essential to deal with such an emergency and corona could only be defeated with the cooperation of people.

The SACM said that all necessary goods would be sent to India on humanitarian basis as a goodwill gesture.

She said that the Punjab government is using all available resources for maximum corona vaccination and working day and night to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

Dr Firdous said that Punjab government had so far vaccinated more than 934,000 people against corona.

On an average, more than 25,000 people are being vaccinated against corona daily basis, she added.

There are 7.4 million people over the age of 60, out of which more than 4,70,000 have been vaccinated against coronavirus, she said.

She said that the number of people between the ages of 50 and 59 is 8 million, out of which 34,742 have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

She added that the number of registered health care workers is 2,32,299 out of which 1,86,965 health care workers have been vaccinated against corona.

Dr Firdous said that 1,600 elderly people who could not come to vaccination centers have been vaccinated.

She said that 43,000 people have been vaccinated against corona in Sialkot.

The SACM said that Punjab government would complete the process of vaccination of all front line health care workers within a week.

She said that the Punjab government is taking all possible steps to prevent Corona and protect the people.

Dr Firdous said that the Punjab government is buying 1.5 billion Corona vaccinations and our mission is to provide vaccinations to the media, front line workers and the people.

There is no solution other than precaution to deal with COVID, she said.

She said that the Nations face difficult situations without any political differences.

She said that the administration is committed to implement Corona SOPs.

Corona is spreading due to negligence and carelessness for which the army has been called for help, she added.

On this occasion, she said that a better new revenue system is being gifted to the people.

She said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar along with the Prime Minister on Friday allocated the Rest House in Murree for the benefit of the people.

Establishment of hospital and university in Murree and inaugurated tourism projects, she added.

The SACM said that the foundation stone of South Punjab Secretariat is being laid in Multan tomorrow and this is a important step towards South Punjab province and a fulfillment of the promise made to the people of Punjab.

Dr Firdous said that we are going to provide the rights of DG Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur Division at their doorstep.

She said that the government is providing sugar on discounted prices of Rs. 65 per kg to deserving people, saying that the strict action will be taken profiteers and hoarders.