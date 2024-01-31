ITS installation along NHA network imperative to ease commuters: Shahid

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):Caretaker Federal Minister for Communications Shahid Ashraf Tarar on Wednesday stressed the need for the installation of an Intelligent Transport System (ITS) along with the National Highway Authority (NHA) Network for better decision-making and to create ease for commuters.

He was speaking during his visit to the National Traffic Operations Center here, where a detailed briefing was given to him on the functioning of the center and installation of ITS all along entire network of National Highway Authority. Senior officers of the Ministry of Communications, National Highway Authority, NH&MW Police and National Traffic Operations Center were also present, said a news release.

He said the National Highway Authority along with National Highways, Motorway Police and Ministry of Communications are collaborating to bring the best of the services and management for ensuring safe and sound travelling on motorways and national highways network.

Shahid Ashraf Tarar said that NHA was looking forward to use this technology on its road network for improving different functions. NHA is also developing architecture, standards for ITS for having standardization with the cooperation of National Highways, Motorway Police and National Transport Research Center.

It was told in the briefing that ITS is a solution consisting of electronics, computers and a communication network deployed on road network generating a wide range of engineering data to enhance safety, efficiency, management and other functions with reference to road network.

It was further told that presently NHA has installed systems on a few motorways including BOT projects and intends to adopt the same technology on other motorways. The upcoming projects will also have the ITS as a part of project scope.

It was said that live data is being collected from five motorways and fourteen national highways and operational weigh stations. Assisting systems have also been developed for monitoring of the bandwidth, gadget working status and power status. The data collected is being shared for analysis and input as per their data needs which include Engineering sections, Design, HRTC and RAMD, besides revenue potentials, working out bid estimates, operations and claim cases etc.