ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP):Dr Steffen Kudella, Resident Representative of Hanns Seidel Foundation Pakistan, on Monday said as the holy month of Ramazan was going to end during the week amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it was high time to support the poor people by ensuring basic amenities of life on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr.

Dr Steffen Kudella, while talking to APP journalist Shabbir Hussain, said Ramazan was the month of empathy, self-discipline, festivities, sharing and a wonderful opportunity for the philanthropists to seek countless blessings of Allah Almighty by taking care of the needy and poor.

“This has been the fifth Ramazan I experience in Pakistan as a guest and what has impressed me (the) most are the self-discipline, tolerance, patience and the sharing approach towards the needy in the Pakistani community during the month of fasting,” he added.

He said,”All of you must be looking forward to celebrating Eid together. On behalf of the Hanns Seidel Foundation, I wish you a very happy Eidul Fitr! May this Eid bring lots of happiness in your life and may you celebrate it with all your close friends & may it fill your heart with wonders.”