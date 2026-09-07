ITP takes road safety message to over 800,000 citizens this year

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has educated more than 800,000 citizens on traffic laws and road safety during the current year, stepping up awareness activities at schools, colleges, universities and other institutions to promote safer and responsible driving.

An ITP official told APP on Monday that the road safety awareness campaign was continuing on the directions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Kainat Azhar Khan, with special focus on compliance with traffic laws, safe travel and responsible driving.

He said awareness programmes were being organised at schools, colleges, universities and different institutions across the federal capital.

During the activities, citizens were educated about the importance of wearing helmets and seat belts, maintaining lane discipline and following traffic laws.

The official said the campaign was aimed at reducing road accidents and ensuring safer travel for citizens by promoting responsible road behaviour.

ITP would continue its awareness activities to promote safer roads and responsible road users in Islamabad, he added.

CTO Kainat urged citizens to strictly follow traffic laws to protect themselves and others from road accidents.

She said greater public awareness and compliance with traffic rules were essential for safe driving and prevention of traffic accidents.