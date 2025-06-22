ITP takes effective measures to maintain traffic flow at weekly bazaars

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 22 (APP): The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have taken effective measures to maintain smooth traffic flow at the weekly bazaars on Sunday.

An official told APP that the purpose of these measures was to protect citizens from traffic jams and ensure an organized traffic system around the bazaars.

In this regard, senior officers visited the bazaars, assessed the traffic flow, and briefed traffic personnel to perform their duties efficiently.

They instructed the officers to avoid any negligence in duty. Traffic police personnel have been deployed at all entry and exit points, parking areas, and sensitive locations to prevent any kind of disorder or obstruction.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider, appealed to the citizens to park their vehicles only in designated parking areas so that traffic flow is not disrupted. He warned that in case of violation, legal action would be taken, including fines and other measures.

CTO Zeeshan further said that the Islamabad Traffic Police remain vigilant for the convenience and safety of citizens. He urged the public to follow traffic rules and prove themselves to be responsible and civilized members of society.

“Protecting the life and property of citizens and maintaining smooth traffic flow in the federal capital is among the top priorities of Islamabad Police,” he added.