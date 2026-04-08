ITP suspends licensing services at facilitation centres on April 9–10

ISLAMABAD, Apr 08 (APP): Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued an advisory announcing that all facilitation centres, including the Traffic Office Faizabad, will remain closed for licensing-related activities on April 9 and 10.

An ITP official told APP on Wednesday that citizens were advised to plan accordingly as all licensing services would remain suspended during the mentioned dates.

He said for further information, citizens could contact the traffic helpline 1915 or follow Islamabad Police social media pages and the ITP WhatsApp channel.