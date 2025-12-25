ITP suspends licensing activities at Shakarparian Traffic Office on Friday

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has announced that all licensing-related activities at the Traffic Office Shakarparian will remain suspended on Friday, December 26.

An ITP official told APP that no services related to driving licences will be available at the Shakarparian office throughout the day due to administrative reasons.

He advised citizens to plan their visits accordingly and use alternative days for licensing services to avoid inconvenience.

For further information or guidance, citizens may contact the traffic helpline 1915 or emergency helpline Pucar-15, he added.