ITP rolls out special traffic plan for Friday Prayers at Faisal Mosque

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have deployed special traffic squads to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles and effective parking management during the Friday congregation at Faisal Mosque.

An ITP official told APP on Friday that senior officers briefed traffic personnel prior to deployment, outlining duties related to traffic regulation, parking discipline, and public facilitation.

He said special arrangements have been made around Faisal Mosque to prevent congestion and maintain uninterrupted traffic movement during peak prayer hours.

The official urged citizens to avoid illegal and wrong parking, follow traffic instructions, and cooperate with officers performing duties to minimise inconvenience.

ICT Traffic Police reaffirmed that ensuring safe, organised, and hassle-free movement of worshippers remains their top priority.