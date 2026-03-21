ITP puts wheelies on choke, over 200 stunt riders hauled

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched a crackdown against one-wheelers and reckless drivers, putting over 200 stunt riders off the roads during ongoing operations across the federal capital.

An ITP official told APP on Saturday that 20 checking points had been established at key entry and exit points of the city to control dangerous driving and ensure public safety.

He said that more than 200 one-wheelers and rash drivers had been shifted to police stations, while cases were being registered against violators under relevant laws.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Hamza Humayun said that no one would be allowed to endanger their own life or that of others through such reckless acts.

He urged parents to keep a check on their children and discourage them from performing dangerous stunts on roads.

The CTO Hamzah reiterated that strict legal action would continue against one-wheelers and hooligans, adding that Islamabad Traffic Police remained committed to ensuring safe roads for all citizens.