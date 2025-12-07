ITP officer stops fake applicant from taking driving test; one held

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 07 (APP):Islamabad Traffic Police’s driving test officer detained a man who attempted to take a driving test on behalf of another applicant, handing him over to the police for legal action.

An official told APP on Sunday that the case was later registered as FIR No. 272/25 at Aabpara Police Station. The incident occurred at the Shakarparian driving test centre, where ASI Azam Saleem noticed that the young man appearing for the test did not match the photograph on the submitted form.

During questioning, the individual first claimed to be Tasawwur Hussain, whose name was written on the form. However, he later admitted his real name was Safeer Iqbal, a resident of Kot Momin, Sargodha. He confessed that Tasawwur Hussain “did not know how to drive,” so he attempted to take the test in his place.

Police seized the driving test form (No. 1071096) as evidence. The act was declared a deliberate attempt to mislead authorities and is punishable under Sections 417 and 419 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The suspect was taken into custody, and the case file was forwarded to Aabpara Police Station, where FIR No. 272/25 was registered. Further investigation is under way.

Islamabad Traffic Police said strict action will continue against anyone attempting impersonation or fraud during the licensing process to ensure transparency and road safety.