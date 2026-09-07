ITP officer critically injured as fruit-laden vehicle overturns

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP):An Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) officer was seriously injured while performing duty at Police Lines Chowk on Srinagar Highway after a fruit-laden vehicle suffered brake failure, collided with another vehicle and overturned on him.

An ITP official told APP on Monday that ASI Maqsood was performing traffic duty at the busy intersection when the accident occurred.

He said the fruit-laden vehicle went out of control after its brakes failed and collided with another vehicle before overturning on ASI Maqsood.

The official said ASI Maqsood sustained serious head injuries and multiple fractures in his legs in the accident. He was immediately shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for emergency medical treatment.

The official said traffic officers remained deployed on major roads and intersections to regulate traffic and facilitate commuters while performing their duties in challenging road conditions.

Police officials and personnel prayed for the early and complete recovery of injured ASI.