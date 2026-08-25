ITP maps alternative routes for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession in Capital

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued a special traffic plan for the main Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession, announcing diversions at five key points and advising motorists to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

An ITP official told APP on Tuesday that the main procession would start from Rehmat Community Centre Ground, G-7, and proceed through Jamia Masjid Al-Raza G-7, Jamia Masjid Al-Habib G-7/3, Street No. 55, Service Road near Iqbal Hall, Sadar Melody Chowk, Aabpara and Suhrawardy Road before concluding at Sakhi Mahmood Darbar.

The official said traffic would be diverted from designated roads during the procession and advised citizens to plan their journeys accordingly.

1 — Sitara Market to Iqbal Hall, Sadar Road:

Traffic heading from Sitara Market towards Iqbal Hall on Sadar Road will be diverted. Motorists can use the Service Road via Dak Khana Stop, while traffic approaching from Fire Brigade can use Suhrawardy Road, Zero Point and Faisal Avenue.

2 — Iqbal Hall to G-7/3-1 Service Road:

Traffic from Iqbal Hall via G-7/3-1 Service Road towards Razia Sharif Plaza will be diverted. Motorists can use Seventh Avenue as an alternative.

3 — Fazal-e-Haq Road, China Chowk to Kulsum Plaza:

Traffic will be diverted between China Chowk and Kulsum Plaza on Fazal-e-Haq Road. Citizens can use Jinnah Avenue as the alternative route.

4 — Shuhada Chowk/GPO Chowk to Melody-Aabpara Chowk:

Traffic heading from GPO Chowk towards Melody and Aabpara Chowk will be diverted. Motorists can use Shaheed-e-Millat Road from GPO Chowk.

5 — Aabpara Chowk to Seventh Avenue Chowk:

Traffic on Suhrawardy Road from Aabpara Chowk towards Seventh Avenue Chowk will be diverted. Motorists coming from Zero Point and Rawalpindi can use Seventh Avenue, Faisal Avenue and Srinagar Highway.

ITP urged motorists to use the designated alternative routes during the procession and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed to maintain smooth traffic flow.

Citizens can follow Islamabad Traffic Police’s social media pages or tune in to ITP FM 92.4 for the latest traffic updates.