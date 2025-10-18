ITP issues traffic plan for cricket practice sessions: Expressway & Srinagar Hwy under alert

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP): Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Saturday issued a traffic advisory for Saturday and Sunday, alerting road users about potential congestion on key highways due to cricket practice sessions at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

An official told APP that the practice sessions are scheduled as part of preparations for the international cricket season beginning October 20, featuring Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and another participating team.

He said traffic flow on Expressway and Srinagar Highway could slow down during peak hours, and commuters are advised to plan extra travel time and consider alternate routes.

The official added that ITP officers are deployed across the capital to ensure smooth traffic flow and provide assistance to citizens.

“ITP is committed to minimizing public inconvenience during cricket activities,” he said.

Citizens can obtain real-time updates on traffic by calling the Traffic Helpline 1915, dialing Pukar-15, or tuning in to FM 92.4