ITP issues traffic management plan ahead of Pakistan Day parade

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have issued a traffic management plan related to the Pakistan Day parade in the capital on March 23.

Heavy traffic will be barred from entering Islamabad from March 22 at noon until March 23 at 3:00 p.m. to ensure smooth traffic flow and public convenience.

An ITP official told APP on Saturday that on March 23, from 6:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Srinagar Highway will be closed in both directions from Seventh Avenue to Kudiyanwala Chowk.

He said that traffic heading towards Bhara Kahu should use Seventh Avenue, Pak-China Road, Rawal Dam Chowk, Kashmir Chowk, and Club Road.

He said that due to the route plan, traffic on Srinagar Highway and Expressway is expected to face disruptions.

He said that heavy traffic traveling from Peshawar to Lahore should use the Taxila Motorway or Tarnol Phatak via Fateh Jang Motorway.

He said that heavy traffic from Lahore via GT Road heading towards Islamabad and Rawalpindi should take Chak Beli Road and access Chakri Motorway.

He said that citizens traveling from Peshawar via GT Road towards Rawat should use the Taxila Motorway, Chakri, Chak Beli Road, and Rawat route.

He said that travelers from Lahore via GT Road heading towards Peshawar should use Rawat, Chak Beli Road, Chakri, and Taxila Motorway.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain Zeeshan stated that Islamabad Traffic Police personnel will be deployed at various points to guide citizens.

He urged commuters to contact the ITP helpline at 1915 for any assistance during travel and to tune in to FM 92.4 for real-time traffic updates.

He added that ITP’s social media platforms will keep citizens informed about traffic routes in real time.

APP/rzr-mkz