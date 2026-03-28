ITP issues traffic diversion plan for Aabpara, key roads

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued a traffic advisory, announcing diversions on key roads in and around Aabpara to ensure smooth traffic flow.

An ITP official told APP on Saturday that traffic from Aabpara Chowk to Shell Pump would be diverted, and citizens are advised to use old MNA Hostel, Suhrawardy Road and Srinagar Highway as alternate routes.

He said traffic from Lal Masjid Chowk to Aabpara Chowk, Suhrawardy Road and Municipal Road would also face diversions.

He said commuters travelling from Lal Masjid towards Aabpara are advised to use Zahid-ul-Millat Road and G-6 (Saddar Road) as alternative routes.

The official said that traffic from Chand Tara Loop towards Aabpara via Suhrawardy Road would also be diverted.

He added that citizens can use Srinagar Highway via 7th Avenue for smooth travel.

He said for further information, citizens may contact the traffic helpline 1915 or Pucar-15, while updates are also being broadcast on ITP FM 92.4 for public convenience.