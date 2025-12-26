ITP issues traffic diversion advisory for Expressway, Murree/Club Road

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP): Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has announced a traffic diversion plan from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on Friday on the Expressway and Murree Road/Club Road in connection with a special programme.

An ITP spokesperson told APP that temporary traffic diversions will be placed at different points during the mentioned hours, which may affect the smooth flow of traffic.

Alternative routes have been suggested for commuters:

Motorists travelling from Rawat towards the Expressway are advised to use Rawat–Rawalpindi–Peshawar Road as an alternate route.

Similarly, road users coming from IJP Road and Srinagar Highway towards the Expressway should use inner-city service roads to avoid congestion and delays.

The spokesperson advised citizens to plan their journeys in advance and leave with an additional 20 to 25 minutes to reach their destinations on time.

He added that ITP officers will remain deployed on roads to facilitate commuters and manage traffic during the diversion period.

For further guidance and updates, citizens may contact the Traffic Helpline 1915 or Pucar-15.