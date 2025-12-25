ITP issues traffic advisory due to Faizabad Loops extension work

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a traffic advisory due to ongoing development work on the Faizabad Loops extension, advising commuters to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

An ITP spokesperson told APP on Thursday that construction work is currently underway on Faizabad Loops, which may affect traffic flow in the area.

He said that road users travelling from Rawalpindi Murree Road towards the Expressway are advised to proceed straight from Faizabad Bridge onto Murree Road and use the Margalla Town Underpass to rejoin the Expressway.

Similarly, commuters coming from IJP Road towards the Expressway should also follow the same route via Faizabad Bridge, Murree Road and Margalla Town Underpass.

The spokesperson said that ITP officers are deployed on-site to facilitate citizens and ensure smooth traffic movement during the construction period.

Citizens were advised to stay updated by contacting the traffic helpline 1915 or emergency helpline Pucar-15, he added.