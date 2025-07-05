ITP issues special traffic plan for 9th Muharram ul Haram procession in G-6 sector

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 05 (APP): Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have issued a special traffic plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public convenience during the central 9th Muharram ul Haram procession, which will start from and conclude at the main Imambargah in Sector G-6/2 here.

A public relations officer told APP on Saturday that the procession will pass through its designated route, and several roads will remain closed for general traffic during this period to ensure public safety and processional security.

He said Fazl-e-Haq Road, from Polyclinic to Kulsoom Plaza, will remain closed for all types of vehicular traffic, and citizens are advised to use Jinnah Avenue from Kulsoom Plaza to China Chowk as an alternate route.

He said Seventh Avenue from Daman-e-Koh Chowk to Chand Tara Chowk, including both loops of Blue Area, will also be closed in both directions. Commuters can use Jinnah Avenue, Suharwardy Road, Faisal Avenue, and Margalla Road as alternate options.

He said Saddar Road from Iqbal Hall to Melody Chowk will be closed for traffic from both sides. Citizens may use Aabpara and Suharwardy Road as alternative routes.

He said Municipal Road from Lal Masjid to Shohada Chowk and GPO Chowk will remain closed, while Shaheed Millat Road can be used as a substitute route.

He said Luqman Hakeem Road from Polyclinic to Iqbal Hall will also be closed during the procession, and Jinnah Avenue will be available as an alternate road.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain Syed Zeeshan Haider citizens are urged to avoid illegal parking near the procession routes and to use designated parking areas only.

He said traffic police personnel will be deployed along the routes to guide citizens and facilitate the flow of traffic.

CTO appealed to the public to cooperate with traffic police and make use of the alternative routes during the procession.