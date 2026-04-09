ITP issues diversion plan for April 9–10 amid foreign delegations’ arrival

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP): Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued a comprehensive traffic diversion plan for April 9 and 10 in view of the arrival of foreign delegations in the federal capital.

An ITP official told APP on Thursday that citizens were advised to use alternate routes to avoid inconvenience as traffic diversions would be implemented at different times across the city.

Traffic coming from GT Road Peshawar towards Rawalpindi would be diverted via Taxila Motorway, Chakri, Chak Beli Road, and Rawat.

Meanwhile, commuters traveling from Lahore GT Road towards Peshawar should use Rawat, Chak Beli Road, Chakri, and Taxila Motorway.

Traffic from Margalla Road (F-5 and F-6 sectors) heading towards Rawalpindi would be diverted to 9th Avenue.

Vehicles from Faisal Avenue towards Zero Point would also be redirected to 9th Avenue.

Similarly, commuters traveling from Bhara Kahu towards Rawalpindi were advised to use Ring Road and Bani Gala Road.

Meanwhile, traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad via Saddar Murree Road should use 9th Avenue.

Traffic movement on Expressway from Zero Point/Faisal Avenue to Koral Chowk would remain closed during the specified timings.

Vehicles coming from Colonel Sher Khan Road towards Faizabad should use Stadium Road via 9th Avenue signal.

In addition, heavy traffic traveling from Peshawar to Lahore would be diverted via Taxila Motorway and Tarnol Phatak to Fateh Jang Motorway.

Likewise, heavy traffic from Lahore GT Road towards Islamabad and Rawalpindi would be routed through Chak Beli Road and Chakri Motorway.

The official said entry of all types of heavy traffic into Islamabad would remain banned till April 10, while traffic to and from the Red Zone would remain completely restricted for the general public.

Further updates would be shared through ITP FM 92.4 and the official WhatsApp channel for public guidance.

APP/rzr-mkz