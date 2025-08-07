ITP fines over 33,000 vehicles for non-standard number plates

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 07 (APP): Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has taken legal action against more than 33,000 vehicles and motorcycles during the ongoing year — marking a sharp increase from the 20,965 cases recorded over the same violation last year.

A police spokesperson told APP that the ongoing campaign targets the use of fancy or non-pattern number plates, which are in violation of official registration standards. Special enforcement squads have been deployed at strategic checkpoints across the capital, where police teams are issuing challans, impounding vehicles, and removing unauthorized plates on the spot.

Chief Traffic Officer Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider has directed all zonal DSPs to intensify the crackdown further and ensure firm, indiscriminate action against violators. He said strict enforcement of traffic regulations is essential to maintain road safety and ensure smooth vehicular movement across Islamabad.

He also urged citizens to register their vehicles and motorcycles in a timely manner and to use only the official number plates issued by the Excise and Taxation Department. Using unauthorized or stylized number plates, he warned, may lead to fines, impoundment, and legal proceedings.

According to officials, the upward trend in enforcement reflects ITP’s renewed focus on accountability, and efforts will continue in the coming months with zero tolerance for non-compliance.