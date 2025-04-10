ITP finalizes special traffic plan for PSL 2025, deploys 300 officials

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP): Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has deployed over 300 officers and finalized a special traffic plan to ensure the smooth movement of Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams during the HBL PSL 2025 matches.

A police spokesman told APP on Thursday that over 300 officers and personnel will be deployed on special duties to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow during team movements. As per the PSL 2025 schedule announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), matches will be played from February 8 to March 24, 2025, in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan, with Rawalpindi hosting a significant number of matches, affecting Islamabad traffic due to close proximity.

Due to the team movements, heightened security measures have been implemented at Expressway, Faizabad, Club Road, Murree Road, Faisal Avenue, 9th Avenue, and Srinagar Highway at various times of the day.

ITP officials said traffic may slow down temporarily on Srinagar Highway and Expressway due to movement along designated routes. Citizens traveling to Blue Area have been advised to use the H-8 underpass, while those heading to sectors I and H should utilize Rawalpindi-Peshawar Road via the IGP check post and adjacent service roads.

Murree Road from Serena Hotel to Faizabad via Rawal Dam will remain closed during team movements. Citizens should opt for service roads linked with Srinagar Highway.

Traffic heading toward Red Zone and Serena Hotel should take Margalla Road, Express Chowk, Jinnah Avenue, Bari Imam and NADRA Chowk. Commuters can also use service roads from Islamabad Chowk to G-11 via Jinnah Avenue and Margalla Road.

Heavy traffic will be prohibited from entering Islamabad during team arrivals and departures. Travelers from Bahara Kahu have been advised to use Korianwala Chowk and Srinagar Highway. Those entering from Park Road should access Zero Point via Rawal Chowk and Faizabad.

Murree Road, Expressway and IJP Road traffic can use Faizabad and Zero Point to enter Islamabad. For those heading to Bari Imam, NADRA Chowk should be used.

ITP will remain present at various key points to guide the public and issue real-time updates through its social media channels. Citizens are urged to allow a margin of 20 minutes in their travel time to avoid inconvenience.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk has advised citizens to avoid the roads surrounding Serena and Faizabad during peak PSL movement hours. He urged the public to stay connected with Islamabad Police and ITP’s official social media pages for updates.

“Citizens may contact our traffic helpline at 1915 for assistance and listen to FM 92.4 for hourly updates,” said CTO Virk, adding, “We request full cooperation from the public to help us serve them better.”