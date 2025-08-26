ITP facilitation vans to serve citizens

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) facilitation vans will provide services to citizens from August 26 to August 30, 2025 under a fixed weekly schedule.

An official told APP that on Tuesday (26th August) facilitation van GAG-709 will remain stationed at DHA Phase V, while van GAC-656 will serve citizens at the District Administration Office G-11 from 08:30 a.m. to 03:30 p.m.

On Wednesday (27th August), van GAG-709 will be at the ETO Office H-9/4, and van GAC-656 at Kalma Chowk, Ghuri Town Phase V.

On Thursday (28th August), van GAG-709 will remain at Behria Phase II Main Office, while van GAC-656 will serve at the G-9 Markaz Awami Trade Center.

On Friday (29th August), van GAG-709 will be at Bari Imam House, and van GAC-656 will be stationed at the SDPO Office Humak.

On the last day, Saturday (30th August), van GAG-709 will serve citizens at Ufone Tower F-7/1 Blue Area, while van GAC-656 will remain at E-11 near Golra Darbar from 08:30 a.m. to 02:30 p.m.

The official said that the mobile units aim to bring essential traffic and police services closer to the public, including learner permits, renewal of driving licenses, payment of challans, verification requests, and other citizen-related facilities.

He added that the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) launched this initiative to save time and effort for citizens by reducing the need for visiting offices and ensuring better outreach across various localities of the capital.