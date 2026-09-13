ITP facilitation vans to serve citizens at 28 locations from Sept 14-20

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) facilitation vans, including Police Station on Wheel, will provide driving licence and other police-related services at 28 locations across Islamabad from September 14 to 20, bringing the facilities closer to citizens.

The mobile facilities will operate daily from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, providing services including learner permits, driving licence renewal and duplicate licences. Police Station on Wheel will additionally provide missing reports and character certificates, while designated facilitation vans will also provide driving test sheets.

Monday, September 14: Police Station on Wheel will be stationed at F-11 Markaz, Van-I at Zero Point Checkpost, Van-II at Bahria Town Phase II, and Van-III at Traffic Office Faizabad.

Tuesday, September 15: Police Station on Wheel will be available at I-8 Markaz, Van-I at B-17 Site Office, Van-II at Air Headquarters E-9, and Van-III at Foreign Office Checkpost.

Wednesday, September 16: Police Station on Wheel will be stationed at F-9 Park, Van-I at Quaid-i-Azam University, Van-II at DHA Phase V, and Van-III at Traffic Office Faizabad.

Thursday, September 17: Police Station on Wheel will be available at G-10 Markaz, Van-I at District Administration Office G-11, Van-II at Bhara Kahu, and Van-III at Adventure Inn Checkpost.

Friday, September 18: Police Station on Wheel will be stationed at G-8 Markaz, Van-I at Golra Darbar, Van-II at Media Town, and Van-III at Traffic Office Faizabad.

Saturday, September 19: Police Station on Wheel will be available at Blue Area near Tehzeeb Bakers, Van-I at F-10 Markaz, Van-II at Ali Pur near Bank Alfalah, and Van-III at Rawal Town.

Sunday, September 20: Police Station on Wheel will be stationed at Trail V, Margalla Road, Van-I at Traffic Office Faizabad, Van-II at Police Lines H-11, and Van-III at Islamabad Club.

Citizens may contact Police Station on Wheel at 0313-5235946, Van-I at 0315-5798711, Van-II at 0300-2322883 and Van-III at 0320-5022304 for further information.

ITP has also advised citizens to contact Helpline 1915 for assistance.