ITP facilitation vans to serve citizens at 14 key locations this week

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP):The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Monday released the weekly schedule for its Facilitation Vans, which will remain available at 14 key points across the federal capital from June 30 to July 6 to provide on-the-spot traffic facilitation services to the public.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider told APP on Monday that the ITP is committed to ensuring that all traffic-related facilities are made easily accessible to citizens without requiring them to visit police offices.

“We are determined to bring traffic-related facilities directly to the doorsteps of citizens and reduce their inconvenience,” the CTO said.

An official said two Facilitation Vans (GAC-656 and GAG-709) will be deployed at designated locations including G-15 Social Security Office, Naval Complex E-8, DC Office G-11/4, F-8 near Post Office, G-8 ICCI, Khanna Pul, Rawal Town Union Council, and major commercial centres such as I-8, G-9, F-10, and E-11 Markaz.

He said the vans will operate daily from 08:30 AM to 03:30 PM (except Saturday when the service ends at 02:30 PM), and provide services such as driving license issuance, learner permits, traffic guidance, and complaint registration.

He said the initiative is supervised by ASI Muhammad Younas, who can be contacted at 0317-1528717. Citizens can also reach out via the ITP helpline at 1915 or 051-9260072 for further information.

CTO Zeeshan said the ITP Facilitation Vans represent a citizen-centric approach, enhancing public access to services and reaffirming the department’s commitment to outreach and convenience.