ITP Facilitation Vans to provide services at key locations across Capital

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), under the directions of Chief Traffic Officer Captain (retd) Hamzah Humayun, has issued the weekly schedule of facilitation vans, which will operate from 08:30 a.m. to 04:30 p.m. daily to provide licensing and police-related services at citizens’ doorsteps.

An ITP official told APP on Sunday that the vans will offer services including learner permits, renewal and duplicate driving licences, copies of registered FIRs, police character certificates, tenant and domestic employee registration, foreigners’ registration, complaint management system, and general police verification.

According to the schedule, one facilitation van (GAG-709) will be stationed at Blue Area near Savor Food on Monday, I-8 Markaz near JS Bank on Tuesday, Islamabad High Court on Wednesday, B-17 Multi Garden office on Thursday, Bahria Phase-II Clock Chowk on Friday, and DHA Phase-V on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the second van (GAC-656) will be available at Naval Complex E-8 on Monday, Edopia School Bani Gala on Tuesday, Kalma Chowk Ghuri Town on Wednesday, Gulzar-e-Madina Rawat on Thursday, G-11 Markaz near Askari Bank on Friday, and near Golra Darbar on Saturday.

The official said that citizens are encouraged to fully benefit from these mobile services, which aim to reduce travel time and enhance public convenience across the federal capital.