ITP facilitation vans to provide on-the-spot services across Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has announced the weekly schedule for its Facilitation Vans to provide on-the-spot services to citizens at various public points across the federal capital.

An ITP spokesperson told APP on Tuesday that the initiative aims to enhance public convenience by delivering essential traffic-related services directly to communities through two dedicated mobile units—GAC-709 and GAC-656.

He said that on July 15 (Tuesday), van GAC-709 will be stationed at F-10 Markaz while van GAC-656 will facilitate citizens at the District Admin Office, G-11.

He said the vans will operate on July 16 (Wednesday) at Bhraku Simly Dam Road (Wednesday Bazar) and Model Town Humak, while on July 17 (Thursday), the vehicles will be available at Masjid Gulzar-e-Madina on GT Road Rawat and Ghouri Town, Kalma Chowk.

He said that on July 18 (Friday), GAC-709 will serve in E-9 Islamabad and GAC-656 will be present near Alipur Bank Stop on Lehtrar Road. On July 19 (Saturday), the facilitation vans will be available at Godam Chowk, IJP Road and the Bus Stand near Golra Darbar, respectively.

He said that the vans will remain on standby at Police Lines Headquarters and the Faizabad Office on July 20 (Sunday) to accommodate any special duties or citizen requests.

He said that the facilitation vans are supervised by Qadeer Ahmed (GAC-709) and Yasir Idrees (GAC-656), who may be contacted at 0300-2322883 and 0332-7100620, respectively. Citizens may also call ITP helpline 1915 or 051-9260072 for further information.

He said that the initiative is part of ITP’s broader commitment to citizen-centric service delivery, aiming to reduce the need for visits to traffic offices and ensure greater access to facilities like license verification, learner permits, and awareness campaigns.