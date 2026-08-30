ITP facilitation vans, Police Station on wheels to serve Islamabad at 28 locations from Aug 31-Sept 6

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) will deploy its mobile facilitation vans and Police Station on Wheels at 28 locations across the federal capital from August 31 to September 6, enabling citizens to access driving licence and other police services closer to their homes.

An ITP official told APP on Sunday that the mobile units will remain available daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., according to the weekly schedule issued by Islamabad Police.

Citizens will be able to obtain services including missing document reports, character certificates, learner permits, driving licence renewals and duplicate licences, while designated facilitation vans will also provide driving test sheets.

Monday, August 31: Police Station on Wheels — Ghouri Garden; Van-I — Zero Point Checkpost; Van-II — I-10 Markaz; Van-III — Traffic Office Faizabad.

Tuesday, September 1: Police Station on Wheels — TM CNG Khanna; Van-I — E-11 Markaz; Van-II — DHA Phase 5; Van-III — Foreign Office Checkpost.

Wednesday, September 2: Police Station on Wheels — F-10 Markaz; Van-I — Golra Darbar; Van-II — F-10 Bolan Gate; Van-III — Traffic Office Faizabad.

Thursday, September 3: Police Station on Wheels — G-11 Markaz; Van-I — G-14 Checkpost; Van-II — Model Town Humak SDPO Office; Van-III — Adventure Inn Checkpost.

Friday, September 4: Police Station on Wheels — D-12 Markaz; Van-I — Naval Anchorage; Van-II — Bahria Phase-II; Van-III — Traffic Office Faizabad.

Saturday, September 5: Police Station on Wheels — Tarlai Kalan; Van-I — Mandi More, IJP Road; Van-II — F-10 Markaz; Van-III — Rawal Town.

Sunday, September 6: Police Station on Wheels — I-8 Markaz; Van-I — Traffic Office Faizabad; Van-II — Police Lines H-11; Van-III — Islamabad Club.

Islamabad Police said the mobile initiative was aimed at bringing essential police and traffic-related services closer to citizens and reducing the need to visit permanent facilitation centres.

For assistance, citizens can contact the ITP helpline 1915.

Police Station on Wheels can be contacted through Jameel Ahmed at 0313-5235946; Van-I (GAC-656) through Yasir Idrees at 0332-7100620; Van-II (GAC-709) through Abdul Qadeer at 0300-2322883; and Van-III (GD-896) through Aqib Khan at 0320-5022304.