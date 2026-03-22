ITP facilitates Eid day traffic, acts against over 500 one-wheelers

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) deployed over 500 officers on Eid day to facilitate families and ensure smooth traffic flow, while also taking action against more than 500 one-wheelers and hooligans across the federal capital.

An ITP official told APP on Sunday that traffic officers were deployed at Eid prayer venues, recreational spots and highways to manage traffic and assist citizens.

He said that Chief Traffic Officer Captain (R) Hamza Humayun personally supervised the arrangements to ensure effective implementation of the traffic plan.

The official added that traffic squads remained deployed across the district on the second day of Eid as well to ensure continued facilitation for citizens.

He said that Shakarparian, Lake View Park and Daman-e-Koh were declared family parks, where entry without families was restricted.

He urged young riders to cooperate with traffic police and avoid one-wheeling and reckless behavior.

Citizens were advised to contact Traffic Helpline 1915 or Pucar-15 in case of any emergency.

The Islamabad Traffic Police reiterated its commitment to ensuring safe and smooth travel for citizens during Eid holidays.