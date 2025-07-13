ITP deploys special teams to ease traffic flow around weekly bazaars

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP): Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has ramped up efforts to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow and public convenience around the city’s weekly bazaars, deploying additional personnel and implementing a coordinated traffic management plan.

A public relations officer told APP on Sunday that under the special direction of Islamabad Police, senior traffic officials visited the sites of various weekly bazaars to review traffic arrangements, assess ground realities, and instruct on-duty officers to maintain order and avoid negligence.

They said that traffic personnel have been strategically deployed at all entry and exit points, parking zones, and other key locations to prevent congestion and ensure public safety.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider urged citizens to park their vehicles only in designated parking areas, warning that violators would face legal consequences, including fines and other penalties.

He said the ITP remains committed to maintaining an organized traffic system, particularly in high-footfall areas like weekly markets, where public convenience and safety are top priorities.

“Ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and safeguarding the lives and properties of citizens are among the top priorities of Islamabad Police,” the CTO added. “We appeal to the public to cooperate and follow traffic regulations to help build a disciplined and civilized society.”