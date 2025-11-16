ITP deploys facilitation vans across Islamabad from Nov 17–23

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP): Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has deployed its facilitation vans across the federal capital from November 17 to 23, 2025, to provide citizens with easy access to licensing and vehicle-related services.

An official told APP on Sunday that the mobile units will remain available from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., offering driving licence renewal, duplicate licences, learner permits, international driving permits, character certificates and vehicle documentation services. He said ASI Younas is supervising all facilitation vans, while citizens may contact the 1915 helpline for assistance.

On November 17 (Monday),

PS on Wheel (SI Asim Zaidi) will be available at the check post at Zero

Point on Srinagar Highway, Van-I (GAC-709) at the check post

Faizabad (Faisal Avenue), Van-II (GAC-656) at Khanna Bridge, and Van-III (GD-896) at the check post near the Foreign Office.

On November 18 (Tuesday),

PS on Wheel will be near Zia Masjid,

Van-I at B-17 Multi Gardens Office,

Van-II at the check post at G-14 Islamabad Chowk,

while Van-III will remain at Traffic Office Faizabad.

On November 19 (Wednesday),

PS on Wheel will again be at the check post at Zero Point,

Van-I at the check post on 9th Avenue,

Van-II at SDPO Office Humak and Van-III at Islamabad High Court.

On November 20 (Thursday),

PS on Wheel will be at NUML University,

Van-I at Ghouri Town Kalma Chowk,

Van-II at A, B and C Block Pak Secretariat,

while Van-III will continue at Traffic Office Faizabad.

On November 21 (Friday),

PS on Wheel will be at Faisal Masjid,

Van-I at Bari Imam House,

Van-II at the check post at G-14 Islamabad Chowk, and

Van-III at Parliament House.

On November 22 (Saturday),

PS on Wheel will be at Fancy Gate Pak Secretariat,

Van-I at the check post Faizabad (Faisal Avenue),

Van-II at Tarnol Benazir Chowk and

Van-III at Traffic Office Faizabad.

On November 23 (Sunday),

PS on Wheel will be at Trail-V Margalla Road,

Van-I at Traffic Office Faizabad,

Van-II at Police Lines H-11 and

Van-III at Islamabad Club.

The spokesperson advised citizens to carry their original CNIC, follow queue discipline and contact the ITP helpline 1915 for real-time guidance.