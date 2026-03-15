ITP deploys 470 officers in markets, warns against drifting, one-wheeling

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP): Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has devised a comprehensive traffic management plan for markets across the federal capital, deploying 470 traffic officers to facilitate citizens during Eid shopping.

An ITP official told APP on Sunday that the traffic officers had been deployed in major markets to ensure smooth traffic flow and assist shoppers.

He said that strict action would be taken against hooliganism, drifting and one-wheeling in market areas.

The official added that limited enforcement would be observed in markets until Eid, with greater emphasis on traffic education and facilitation for citizens visiting the markets for shopping.

He said Islamabad Traffic Police considered itself a partner in the happiness of citizens, adding that traffic officers would provide guidance and facilities to shoppers in market areas.

Citizens have been advised to park their vehicles only in designated parking areas to avoid inconvenience.

The official also urged the public to cooperate with traffic police and immediately report any incidents of hooliganism, drifting or one-wheeling on the Traffic Helpline 1915 or Pucar-15.

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