ITP cracks down on overcharging public transport

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has intensified its crackdown on public transport vehicles overcharging passengers on Saturday.

An ITP spokesperson told APP that special squads have been deployed at bus terminals across the federal capital, including Faizabad, Mandi Mor, Karachi Company, and 26 number Chungi bus terminals, to monitor compliance with fare regulations.

He said traffic police officers inspected fare lists of vehicles and took action against transporters found charging excessive fares. Multiple transporters were issued challan tickets, and passengers were reimbursed for the extra amount collected.

He said strict action will continue against those violating fare rules. Citizens are urged to report overcharging or inappropriate behavior by transporters to the ITP helpline at 1915.