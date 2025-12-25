ITP bans entry of heavy traffic into Islamabad

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Thursday announced that the entry of all kinds of heavy traffic into the federal capital will remain closed from 6:00 am to 12:30 am on Friday (December 26) to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety.

An ITP official told APP that, as per the advisory, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter Islamabad from 6:00 am till 12:30 am, and the restriction will remain in force throughout the day.

He said the measure has been taken to manage traffic congestion and facilitate commuters, especially during peak hours. Traffic police officers will remain deployed at key points to guide motorists and ensure strict implementation of the advisory.

The official advised drivers of heavy vehicles to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with traffic police to avoid inconvenience.

For further information or guidance, citizens can contact the Traffic Helpline 1915 or Pucar-15, he added.