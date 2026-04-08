ITP bans entry of heavy traffic in capital, issues advisory

ISLAMABAD, Apr 08 (APP): Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued a traffic advisory announcing a ban on entry of heavy traffic in the federal capital with immediate effect.

An ITP official told APP on Wednesday that owners of heavy vehicles were urged to cooperate with police and comply with the restriction to ensure smooth traffic flow and security arrangements.

He said citizens and transporters could obtain further information by calling the traffic helpline 1915 or by following Islamabad Police social media pages and the ITP WhatsApp channel.