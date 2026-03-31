ITP announces major diversion plan on Ataturk Avenue amid construction work

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued a major traffic advisory, announcing road closures and diversion plan on Ataturk Avenue due to ongoing construction work in the federal capital.

An ITP official told APP on Tuesday that Ataturk Avenue from Express Chowk to Ayub Chowk (Agha Khan Road) would remain closed for traffic, and the diversion plan would be effective from March 31, 2026, till completion of the project.

He said commuters traveling from Jinnah Avenue towards Marriott Hotel would be diverted through China Chowk, Press Club Road, Super Market, and Agha Khan Road.

He said traffic coming from Khayaban-e-Suhrawardy and Embassy Road towards Marriott Hotel would be routed via Shaheed-e-Millat Road, China Chowk Underpass, Press Club Road, and Agha Khan Road.

He said traffic from Srinagar Highway heading towards the Secretariat would use Serena Chowk, Globe Chowk, and Secretariat Chowk as alternative routes.

He added that commuters from Seventh Avenue could access the Secretariat via Margalla Road and Shahrah-e-Dastoor.

Residents of Sector F-6 were advised to use Seventh Avenue and Margalla Road as alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.

Islamabad Traffic Police urged citizens to plan their journeys accordingly and cooperate with traffic personnel to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the construction period.